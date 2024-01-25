Tony Khan immediately agreed to WWE legend's request

AEW President Tony Khan has implemented several major changes in his company over the last few months as he works to "restore the feeling" for fans after a controversial 2023. One of the All Elite chief's focuses seems to be the return of dream matches to weekly programming, starting with tonight's AEW Dynamite.

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is set to square off with NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki tonight. The match will be commercial-free and is part of Copeland's "Cope Open Challenge" series, in which the 50-year-old is taking on all challengers on weekly television in an effort to prove his dominance.

Some have questioned how such an inconceivable matchup came about, and Adam Copeland provided an answer today. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Superstar revealed that it was his desire to wrestle Suzuki, and Tony Khan made it happen immediately:

"I thought Suzuki and I would be really cool," said Copeland. "It’s something you wouldn’t even think of until you think of it, right? It’s going to be hard-hitting. And the word that keeps coming to mind is grizzled. But I never thought this match would ever happen. So I asked Tony, ‘Can we get Suzuki?’ He said he’d find out. As soon as he found out, literally as soon as he got off the phone, he advertised it on air."

The Rated-R Superstar further revealed that he was told the match was happening by Jon Moxley in the locker room:

"I’m sitting in the locker room getting changed, and Moxley says to me, ‘Hey man, it’s you and Suzuki next week,’" said Copeland. "So you can only imagine my excitement. Immediately, I’m thinking, ‘I need to cut a promo about it.’"

You can check out Copeland's impromptu promo below:

Eddie Kingston is waiting for Tony Khan to send him back to NJPW

Another of Tony Khan's efforts to please hardcore fans bore fruit when longtime favorite Eddie Kingston won the Continental Classic tournament last month. The Mad King claimed the inaugural Continental Championship and holds two other belts as a modern Triple Crown Champion.

One of Kingston's titles is NJPW's Strong Openweight Championship. Although the championship is exclusive to North America, Eddie Kingston hopes to head back to Japan and defend his titles soon.

Speaking on Going Ringside, The Mad King revealed that he is just waiting for the go-ahead from Tony Khan to return to The Land of the Rising Sun:

"I'm waiting for them to send me back. I love Japan. Japan was everything I wanted and more. That's a different subject. AEW's office has to talk with New Japan's office, especially New Japan Strong, their other promotion, and they have to make sure they can get everything settled with the titles and bringing them together and how to defend it," he said.

Kingston's last outing in Japan took place across July and August 2023 when he competed in the G1 Climax tournament.

