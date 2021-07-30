AEW President Tony Khan spoke to TNT about depiction of violence for Chris Jericho and Nick Gage's match - Reports

The recently concluded Fight for the Fallen special episode of AEW Dynamite grabbed headlines all over the world.

From teasing the arrival of CM Punk to showcasing the brutal war between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage, the show delivered pay-per-view-worthy moments for everyone watching.

However, the immense depiction of violence during the main event sparked some serious discussion on social media. Chris Jericho defeated Nick Gage in a no disqualification match that involved barbarity at its best. Both men used glass tubes, chairs, pizza cutters, and much more to such an extent that blood was pouring down from their heads. For die-hard wrestling fans, it was nostalgic to witness something like this in the modern era.

But for a relatively younger audience, it may not have appealed well. Many are still wondering how AEW was able to pull off this match. People even questioned how come other sponsors and networks approved it.

“Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage was probably the most brutal match I’ve ever seen Jericho in. He went all-in on the deathmatch style and they delivered a classic. Huge props to @tntdrama for letting them get as brutal as they did tonight. #AEWDynamite @AEW @IAmJericho — Blue (@BlueSwim) July 29, 2021

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW president Tony Khan familiarized TNT with how they planned to deliver Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho. It has also been reported that Jericho pitched the idea of doing this type of hardcore match.

As of now, the company's latest hardcore bout was a one-time thing. But that could change if AEW gets more viewership out of it.

How did the overall AEW Dynamite episode fare with ratings?

This week's Fight for the Fallen special episode of AEW Dynamite managed to draw 1.108 million viewers, which is slightly down from last week's 1.148 million. On a positive note, the company continued its trend to cross the 1 million mark for the third week in a row, thanks to a continuous display of star-studded special episodes.

The latest AEW Dynamite episode also competed alongside the worldwide trending Olympics event.

Next week, we're heading to Jacksonville for the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite. Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black are scheduled to headline the show. It will likely be another must-see event for fans.

