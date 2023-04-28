AEW Rampage future revealed following Saturday show rumors – Reports

AEW Rampage has been on the air since August 2021 and has played host to some of the biggest moments in All Elite Wrestling's short history. But what does the future hold for the show as their schedule continues to grow?

News broke recently that AEW would be introducing a third TV show called "Collision" on June 17th, a primetime, two-hour program that will serve as an equivalent to Dynamite which airs every Wednesday.

That would mean Collision would leapfrog Rampage in terms of importance, which has often been the subject of discussion in regard to how seriously Tony Khan takes the show.

So as AEW's schedule gets bigger, will Rampage cease to exist? According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show seems safe and will continue to be taped by the crew that will work on Dynamite once the roster gets split.

"What we have confirmed is that TNT will continue to air Rampage on Friday nights for one hour. If the idea is a talent split, with one group working Wednesday and another working Saturday, because Rampage is likely to be taped on Wednesday, that would mean it would have the Wednesday night crew predominantly.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

This week's edition of Rampage will feature Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson taking on Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears, Cash Wheeler facing Jay Lethal, and Anna Jay A.S. facing one of All Elite Wrestling's newest signings, Ashley D'Amboise.

Tony Khan seems to have already canceled one of AEW's shows

One of the reasons why Rampage might be safe from getting cut is because it seems All Elite Wrestling have already had to bid farewell to one of their programs.

The April 24th edition of Dark: Elevation caught the attention of people internationally, as FITE TV listed the show as the final episode of Elevation. The show featured no new matches, and instead highlighted some of the biggest stars who had appeared on Dark: Elevation over the years.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Looks like AEW Dark: Elevation might be done. On FITE, this week's episode was billed as "The special and final episode of Elevation".



With them taping ROH nearly every week on Wednesdays now, I wouldn't be surprised if the show is scrapped. Looks like AEW Dark: Elevation might be done. On FITE, this week's episode was billed as "The special and final episode of Elevation".With them taping ROH nearly every week on Wednesdays now, I wouldn't be surprised if the show is scrapped. https://t.co/PdLtEUsBs3

There has been no official announcement from All Elite Wrestling or Tony Khan about the future of Dark: Elevation, so it seems fans will have to wait until Monday to see if a fresh episode appears on YouTube.

