AEW Rampage Spoiler: Tony Khan seemingly interested in signing two former WWE Superstars spotted at recent event taping

AEW might be the destination of former WWE stars Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, according to spoilers from the upcoming Rampage episode.

The latest venue for Tony Khan's Promotion was Canada, kicking off the brand's first show in Toronto. With Dynamite featuring a stacked card, the episode had its set of surprises as MJF teased a face turn and Shawn Spears (aka Tye Dillinger in WWE) made his return to the active scene.

After Dynamite went off-air, Rampage was taped for this Friday. Fans noted that Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven appeared toward the end of the yet-to-be-aired episode.

The three stars recently worked at IMPACT Wrestling as part of a faction known as Honor No More. The trio was let go from the promotion after their contracts ran their course.

Attacking FTR in their debut, the stable then challenged the ROH Tag team Champions. Maria Kanellis also cut a heel promo before Samoa Joe and Wardlow appeared to save Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

It remains to be seen what role they will play in the AEW scene in the coming weeks.

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis apparently contacted Tony Khan before

With Maria Kanellis having experience in managing the ROH women's roster, she had apparently spoken to Tony Khan about continuing in that role.

However, Tony Khan reportedly made it clear that he will be booking both AEW and ROH in the future. As such, the appearance of the former WWE star alongside Mike Bennett and Matt Taven indicates that they might be more active in the ring.

With the trio, now calling themselves The Kingdom, has already challenged some of the biggest names in AEW, like Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, it remains to be seen what is next for them in their storyline.

