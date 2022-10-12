Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis' future with Ring of Honor under AEW President Tony Khan reportedly disclosed

AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly not interested in hiring anyone to manage ROH's booking.

Completing the purchase of ROH on May 4 this year, Tony Khan effectively brought the brand under the same umbrella as AEW. He has further expressed the wish to run ROH independently, allowing it to be used as a developmental ground for the All Elite scene.

It is interesting to note that apart from running his main wrestling promotion, Khan is also managing the booking for ROH stars as well. A recent report from Fightful Select claims that this arrangement is not going to change anytime soon.

The report also states that former WWE and ROH star Maria Kanellis along with Mike Bennett and Matt Taven have finished with their deals in IMPACT. It was also noted that Maria had expressed interest in continuing to help with women's bookings at ROH, further stating that she had a conversation with Tony Khan about it.

However, Tony Khan is allegedly planning to continue booking both shows himself.

it remains to be seen what Khan has planned for the ROH roster in the coming months.

The AEW President intends to get a TV deal for ROH

While his immediate plans for ROH bookings are unclear, Tony Khan has clearly spelled out his long-term goals with the brand.

During his interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, the All Elite president stated that weekly distribution via television was a potentential prospect for him.

"I think we will continue to see Ring Of Honor champions in AEW. I am really excited to get Ring Of Honor weekly television distribution, and working on those details. I’ve had a lot of conversations with the people at WarnerMedia about the future of Ring Of Honor, which I think everybody is really excited about.”

Joe  @ProWrestlingJoe ROH's weekly episodic return will most likely be on a streaming platform.



Tony Khan has said that the AEW and ROH library being on a streaming platform that also produces new content weekly would make a lot of sense.



Tony Khan has said that the AEW and ROH library being on a streaming platform that also produces new content weekly would make a lot of sense.

Only time will tell if Khan will be able to achieve this goal in the foreseeable future.

