AEW reimbursed Gangrel after cancelled Dynamite appearance - Reports

AEW reportedly paid Gangrel the amount he was supposed to get for his appearance on Dynamite.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that despite Gangrel's special appearance being canceled, AEW paid him in full as if he did appear.

Gangrel revealed on his Fangin' and Bangin' podcast that he was supposed to make an entrance with the Brood look and entrance. However, after Edge used the theme and "Brood Bath" on the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown, the plans were shelved.

“I was supposed to be on a plane to Milwaukee,” Gangrel revealed. “Yesterday, I get a return phone call saying ‘oh man, we’re so sorry, we’re going in a different direction because WWE media stuff.’ That entrance, everything Edge did was f*****g great. The reason I wasn’t so excited about it is because I knew, I was offered another great opportunity and the timing sucked. The timing sucked. AEW contacted me and they wanted me to come in and do Dynamite today, tomorrow, Wednesday night. They were putting the entrance together, they were going to do the fire, they were putting the music together. They were getting it all together," said Gangrel. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Gangrel appeared for AEW when he showed up during the Elite Deletion match between Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy at Full Gear. Gangrel and Matt Hardy were part of the New Brood faction in WWE nearly two decades ago.

Matt Hardy defeats Sammy Guevara in the Elite Deletion!

Gangrel and AEW's Christian Cage have a history together

During the Attitude Era, The Brood was one of the most popular factions in WWE, and it consisted of Christian, Edge, and Gangrel. With Christian Cage in AEW, Gangrel's appearance was likely to involve the former Brood member.

The faction's gimmick involved a "blood bath" wherein the lights would go off and their rivals getting drenched in blood. The Brood eventually became part of The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness storyline.

