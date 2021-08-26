"Felt like he was gonna cry" - Edge's WWE SummerSlam entrance led to AEW canceling surprise plans 

The recently-concluded WWE SummerSlam event featured Seth Rollins vs. Edge, an excellent match from which the latter emerged victoriously. At the pay-per-view, Edge paid tribute to his time with Christian and Gangrel in The Brood by using the faction's theme song and entrance.

Gangrel has now expressed on the Fangin N Bangin podcast that he was really happy Edge got to bring back a few Brood-esque elements in 2021. Additionally, the veteran revealed that he was scheduled to appear on AEW Dynamite.

Despite his excitement over Edge's recent throwbacks to The Brood on WWE SmackDown and SummerSlam, Gangrel was worried it would affect his plans with AEW.

The veteran was right to be worried, adding that AEW eventually went in a different direction because of a "WWE media" issue and unfortunate timing:

"I was supposed to be on a plane to Milwaukee. [Monday], I get a return phone call [from AEW] saying, 'Oh man, we're so sorry, we're going in a different direction because WWE media stuff.' That entrance, everything Edge did was f***ing great." Gangrel continued, "The reason I wasn't so excited about it is because I knew, I was offered another great opportunity and the timing sucked."

Gangrel emphasized that he didn't blame AEW for this outcome, and said that it was the idea of Tony Khan - the company's president - to bring him in at first.

Gangrel reveals WWE Hall of Famer Edge's reaction to the AEW situation

The former WWE Superstar also stated that he contacted Edge and congratulated the latter on his SummerSlam entrance. When Gangrel brought up his talks with AEW, Edge felt bad about how the whole situation had unfolded:

"I go, 'Yeah, it kinda cost me.' 'What do you mean buddy?' 'That other company over there, AEW, they were getting ready to do a thing.' I was getting ready to do my entrance again, not Edge, me. I didn't tell him that. He got so quiet for what felt like an eternity. He goes, 'Man, I'm so sorry. If you had told me.' I didn't know, I just got booked. It felt like he was gonna cry." Gangrel added, "I did tell him how pumped I was he was doing the entrance. He felt so bad. He sent me pictures of his daughter with the jacket. I was like, 'It's cool man. It was f***ing awesome. I loved seeing you do that.'" [H/T - Fightful]

