AEW reportedly discussing bringing back ex-WWE name after 9 months

According to recent reports, All Elite Wrestling could be looking to bring back a member of the AEW women's roster. This was following a hiatus for several months. The talent in question is Rebel.

The AEW star has had a pretty good resume, getting to work for TNA, WWE, and IMPACT before her time with the Jacksonville-based promotion. She started off as the ever-so-willing assistant to Britt Baker, who played a narcissistic heel at the time. She was last seen in February this year as she stood alongside Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, who at the time were transitioning into babyfaces.

Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the promotion had plans for her now, but none of the specifics regarding this have been disclosed. It still remains to be seen whether she reunites with Britt Baker or goes down a completely different road.

AEW star Rebel previously revealed she was still under contract with the promotion

Rebel has been on hiatus for most of the year, having last been seen on AEW TV in February. Shortly after this appearance, she was reportedly pulled out of the storyline due to Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker's face turns.

Back in June, the AEW star was able to comment on her status when she appeared on an episode of the Wilde On podcast. She mentioned that she was moving away from makeup and hair and was going all the way with on-screen work, may it be matches or segments. For her, it was a lot of fun.

"After I left IMPACT, I was like, 'let's try again,' and I started doing hair and makeup and got thrown in front of the camera again. At this point, I have now said, 'God, I hear you.' I know now your will for me is this. I'm going to accept it and quit fighting it. I don't do the hair and makeup anymore. Just strictly on-camera talent. That's what I plan to keep doing. I've lost my passion for makeup and hair. I've had a ball at AEW. It's a lot of fun," Rebel said. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see whether Rebel reunites with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter when she returns or whether she teams up with different members of the locker room. A solo run could also be in the cards.

