AEW reportedly planning major match for Forbidden Door

The third annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, June 30, from the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. There have been rumors and speculation on potential involvement in this year's inter-promotional supershow, and new details have leaked on the company discussing matches for top talent.

CMLL and Stardom are rumored to be involved in Forbidden Door 2024, which is significant as the first events had matches from only New Japan and All Elite Wrestling. It was recently revealed that Stardom's AZM is set to be booked that night. A top All Elite star, who also has a successful past with CMLL, is reportedly now being figured into Forbidden Door plans, and that wrestler is none other than Rush.

El Toro Blanco returned to AEW action in late April after taking time off due to a hamstring injury and visa issues. He defeated Martin Stone that night on Collision, then defeated Cody Chhun and Isiah Kassidy in Rampage matches held this month. Rush has been booked in dominant fashion since returning, and now word from Fightful Select is that the 35-year-old is being considered for a "pretty significant" match.

The opponent for Rush was not disclosed, but it was noted that this match would take place in the near future, perhaps at Forbidden Door. It was not clear if the Rush vs. Bryan Danielson rematch is the match considered. Danielson won their first match on Dynamite in February 2023, and Rush recently teased a rematch.

There has been more speculation on Rush's future after the La Facción Ingobernable leader returned with none of his stablemates. While Jose the Assistant was released by Tony Khan's company on April 1, there's been no confirmation on the return of Preston Vance.

It was noted how there's been no real backstage talk on Vance as of late, and it appears he has not been around as much. The former Dark Order member has not wrestled for AEW since losing to Orange Cassidy on January 13 at Battle of The Belts IX, but he recently appeared on Being The Dark Order (BTE) and often posts on social media about still being a member of La Facción Ingobernable.

AEW Forbidden Door match to be announced

Wednesday's Dynamite episode will feature fallout from Double Or Nothing, plus the first match announcement for Forbidden Door.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that a Casino Gauntlet Match will be held on Wednesday's Dynamite from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. The participants have not been confirmed as of this writing, but it was promised that wrestlers from around the world will be included. The winner will face the World Champion at Forbidden Door.

The AEW World Championship is currently held by Swerve Strickland, and he will defend against Christian Cage at Double Or Nothing tonight. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, June 30, on Long Island, NY.