"Fight me" - Britt Baker challenges former WWE star amid AEW absence

Britt Baker was the first AEW women's division acquisition. The former champion dominated the competition until going on hiatus, and now she has called out a former WWE star. The rumor mill is picking up as the familiar face, Tay Melo, has responded.

The DMD has not wrestled since losing to then-TBS Champion Kris Statlander on September 16, 2023. While she was dealing with a back injury, the 33-year-old stated that she was stepping back from the spotlight. There has been no mention of her on AEW programming, and no timeframe for her return.

Another star who has been away is Tay Melo. The former WWE NXT Superstar has not wrestled since the Rampage tapings on January 11, 2023, as she and her husband Sammy Guevara were expecting their first child, which arrived on November 28.

Melo is set to return soon after a big backstage update was just revealed. The 28-year-old took to Instagram today to share a fan-made promo video, which she captioned with the "face holding back tears" emoji, and a line about how she can't wait to be back in action. Baker quickly responded in the comments, calling Melo out for a fight:

"Fight me," Britt Baker wrote.

Melo then fired back with a concise reply to the challenge.

"@realbrittbaker let's do it [fist emoji]," Tay Melo wrote.

Baker has not responded to Melo's last comment as of this writing. Baker and Melo have worked four multi-woman matches in AEW, and just one singles bout. The 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view saw Baker defeat Melo in 15 minutes to retain the Women's World Championship.

Big AEW Dynamite match set for next week

All Elite Wrestling will present the sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. However, a big match has already been announced for the post-DoN edition of Dynamite.

Next Wednesday's Dynamite will feature a Casino Gauntlet Match to determine who will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door. It was noted that the Gauntlet will feature wrestlers from all over the world.

Swerve Strickland is the current World Champion. He will defend against Christian Cage at Double Or Nothing. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.