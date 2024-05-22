Huge update on AEW star's future who hasn't wrestled for more than a year - Reports

AEW has managed to build a strong roster over the years. Recently, new details have come to light about a fan-favorite star's status in the company after being away for almost 500 days.

Tay Melo has not wrestled for AEW since the January 11, 2023, Rampage tapings, where she and Anna Jay came up short against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight. She and husband Sammy Guevara defeated Tiara James and Encore at NEW WrestleFest on March 11, but then appeared at AEW Double or Nothing that May to announce that they were expecting their first child. The happy couple welcomed a daughter on November 28, 2023.

Melo is now reportedly preparing for her return to in-ring action. Fightful Select notes that the Brazilian grappler is back in the ring training to continue her career with AEW.

While the former WWE NXT star is working towards her return, it was noted that there's been no word on any imminent creative plans. Melo's last match was in January 2023, but she continued to appear for several months and was present for the August segment that saw The Jericho Appreciation Society disband.

Guevara has been suspended since February of this year due to his actions in the Rampage Street Fight win over Jeff Hardy. His last match came in late February - a Street Fight loss to Powerhouse Hobbs.

AEW Dynamite Control Center and update for go-home episode

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will take place from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Dynamite will feature the go-home build for Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas. Rampage will also be taped, while Saturday's Collision will air live from Vegas. As seen below, the Control Center preview for tonight has been released, featuring Tony Schiavone.

The current Dynamite line-up for tonight is as follows:

Double or Nothing preview for Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné

Unified AEW World Trios Champions The Bang Bang Gang will make an appearance

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley on commentary

Malakai Black vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Saraya and Harley Cameron

Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy vs. International Champion Roderick Strong and Trent Beretta

Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh

Non-Title: World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

FTW Championship Eliminator: Hook vs. Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata with Chris Jericho on commentary

The company is expected to add more matches to the Double or Nothing card tonight as well.