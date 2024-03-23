"I said what I said" - Female star comments on lashing out at Chris Jericho

AEW star Chris Jericho has been a top name in the pro wrestling business for more than three decades now. He has made several friends and enemies over the years, and now one female star is looking back at a memorable moment with the rockstar.

The Jericho Appreciation Society formed in March 2022 and was made up of AEW stars who wanted to pay tribute to their leader. At one point the heel faction included Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Anna Jay, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. The group split during an in-ring segment on the August 9, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

During the aforementioned segment, Melo ripped into Jericho and said he makes her sick and she's no longer proud to be in the group. She then declared that she was going to welcome her child with Guevara, and then return to AEW to become a champion without Jericho's help. She then quit.

A fan re-tweeted the clip of Melo ripping Jericho on X this week. The Brazilian replied and doubled down on her stance against the former WWE Superstar.

"I said what I said," Tay Melo wrote about her heat with Chris Jericho.

Jericho has not responded to Melo as of this writing. Melo's last AEW match came at the January 11 Rampage tapings as she and Anna Jay came up short against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight. Two months later she and her husband defeated Tiara James and Encore at NEW WrestleFest XXVII.

Chris Jericho trends for botch on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho is one of the most experienced veterans in the ring today but even the greatest grapplers suffer the occasional mishap.

This week's AEW Dynamite featured the first-ever Jericho vs. Hook match. The FTW Champion won the non-title bout in just under 11 minutes.

Jericho trended during the match for a botch that ended with the son of Taz face-first on the mat. Footage can be seen below.

Hook secured his first pinfall win in AEW by countering the Walls of Jericho into a cradle while his father was on commentary. There was a post-match show of respect as Jericho gave the 24-year-old a fist bump.

