AEW reportedly scrapped major plans for Christian Cage, which could have had big ramifications had it gone through. Tony Khan is definitely up to something.

Over the weekend, Cage overcame many wrestlers to win the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In. He is now eligible to challenge Bryan Danielson for the World Championship. However, if plans had not been scrapped, Cage would have won the Casino Gauntlet match much earlier.

Dave Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio and said Christian Cage was supposed to win the Casino Gauntlet match that Will Ospreay won in April.

"The [Casino Gauntlet match] which Will Ospreay won, Christian was supposed to win that one," he said.

Ospreay went on to defeat Roderick Strong to become the International Champion. He held that title for 52 days and lost it to MJF, only for him to win it back again at All In.

Nick Wayne is grateful to Christian Cage

Christian Cage took Nick Wayne under his wing and has guided him for a long time. He has overseen a major change in Wayne’s abilities.

Nick Wayne has not taken that for granted and recently expressed gratitude to the former WWE star. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, he said:

"I thought my promos were something I wasn't the best at, but having Christian... you couldn't ask for a better teacher. He helps me, and I'm feeling so much more confident, just talking and cutting promos. That's a big thing for him. He told me, 'I wouldn't have taken you in if I didn't want to, I saw so much potential in you since you started here, I knew you had to come with me. So, thank you for proving me right.' And I couldn't help but just have the biggest smile on my face when he [thanked me]. I was like, 'There's no way that Christian is telling me this right now [laughs],'" he said.

It is great to see Christian with a totally different persona than the one portrayed in front of the cameras.

