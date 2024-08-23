AEW star reveals Christian Cage thanked him in an unexpected gesture

AEW is a growing promotion and part of the success is often attributed to its locker room veterans. Christian Cage is a big part of this dynamic as he brings 29 years of industry experience. A rising All Elite star is now revealing a sentimental moment with the wrestling legend.

Captain Charisma is now leading The Patriarchy in AEW. The faction currently features Cage, Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and his mother, Shayna Wayne (aka Mama Wayne), as the valet. They are the current World Trios Champions and are widely regarded as one of the top heel factions in the company.

Nick Wayne debuted for AEW at age 18 in July 2023, and before too long, he had turned on longtime friend Darby Allin to join Cage. The Prodigy feels very lucky to be working with the 20-time WWE champion.

Wayne recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast and expressed how grateful he is for Christian to take an interest in his career. He revealed a surprising moment with the three-time TNA World Champion.

"I thought my promos were something I wasn't the best at, but having Christian... you couldn't ask for a better teacher. He helps me, and I'm feeling so much more confident, just talking and cutting promos. That's a big thing for him. He told me, 'I wouldn't have taken you in if I didn't want to, I saw so much potential in you since you started here, I knew you had to come with me. So, thank you for proving me right.' And I couldn't help but just have the biggest smile on my face when he [thanked me]. I was like, 'There's no way that Christian is telling me this right now [laughs],'" Nick Wayne said. [From 7:01 to 7:39]

Wayne added that he's learned how he and Cage have many similarities in wrestling and life in general. The six-year industry veteran believes The Instant Classic has brought something out of him that no one has ever seen and something he didn't even know he had.

The Patriarchy's AEW All In challengers to be determined

All Elite Wrestling will air its final episode before All In on Saturday night. Collision was taped on Wednesday from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

AEW has seven matches confirmed for Collision, in addition to segments. Below is the current match lineup:

Jay Lethal vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Hook vs. Big Bill

Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivari

Harley Cameron vs. Willow Nightingale

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Nina Samuels and Kid Lykos II

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong vs. Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, Orange Cassidy

Wild Card Match: Top Flight and Lio Rush vs. PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta

The winners of the Wild Card match will earn the final spot in the London Ladders Match at All In 2024. The four-way will see World Trios Champions The Patriarchy defend against The House of Black, Bang Bang Gang, and the Wild Card winners.

