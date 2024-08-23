AEW All In 2024: 3 Last-minute predictions - Sting’s son to cause a title change, former WWE Champion to retire? & more

AEW All In pay-per-view is a couple of days away. The event will be held at Wembley Stadium, London. Last year's All In turned out to be historic, as it broke many attendance records and featured marquee matches. Recently, it was announced that more than 50,000 tickets have already been sold at Wembley Stadium.

Like last year, Tony Khan has lined up a grand card for this year's All In. Huge stars like Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, The Young Bucks, FTR, MJF, Britt Baker, and Will Ospreay will be entering the squared circle to create yet another extraordinary event.

Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland will headline this year's pay-per-view for the AEW World Championship in a Title vs. Career match. It will be interesting to see if the second edition of All In becomes more memorable than the inaugural one.

Now that the pay-per-view is nearing let's predict three things that could happen at All In 2024.

#3. Ricochet could enter the AEW Casino Gauntlet match

The Highlight of the Night is currently a free agent after he departed WWE in June 2024. He became a popular high flyer in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. However, he couldn't reach the main event caliber in the company. Since his WWE exit, fans have speculated that he could become AEW-bound.

A recent report suggested that Ricochet had signed a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion. This report getting released just before All In could mean that the star is probably debuting at Wembley Stadium. One of the huge possibilities is that he could be a participant in the Casino Gauntlet match.

#2. Bryan Danielson to retire from pro wrestling

The American Dragon is set to main event All In against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. The former also put his career on the line and has vowed to hang up his boots if he loses the contest.

Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland has become an untouchable force since winning the title at Dynasty pay-per-view back in April.

Many hearts could break if the 2024 Owen Hart Cup winner fails to pick up the victory against Strickland. Only time will tell what could happen at All In.

#1. Sting's son could help Darby Allin win TNT Championship

Darby Allin and Sting had a legendary AEW run as a duo. On the latter's retirement match at Revolution 2024, his sons briefly appeared in the promotion, and the two also got involved inside the ring during the bout.

A few days later, The Relentless star revealed that one of Sting's sons, Steven Jr., had been training under his wing to become a pro wrestler.

Meanwhile, Darby Allin is determined to face Jack Perry for the TNT Championship at All In in a Coffin match. Steven Jr. could assist the former TNT Champion if The Elite interferes in the contest. This could also be a huge way for The Icon's son to make his potential debut.

We'll have to wait and see which of these predictions turn out to be true.

