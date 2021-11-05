Backstage update on Jon Moxley helping four-time WWE Champion sign with AEW- Reports

According to the latest reports, Jon Moxley played a pivotal role in helping Bryan Danielson sign with AEW.

The American Dragon sent shockwaves all over the wrestling world when he made his debut at All Out pay-per-view. It wasn't just AEW's 'friendly' working environment and significant creative freedom that prompted Bryan to leave WWE. But also motivation from a former employee.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Bryan had a conversation with Moxley while he was still in WWE. He even acknowledged the competition at AEW after watching the performances of some top-notch stars.

As per the reports, Bryan didn't feel he could hang with any of these wrestlers. However, Mox reminded him of his true potential:

"And he (Bryan Danielson) texted Moxley, you know about watching the show, and seeing these guys like Fenix and Kenny Omega and Young Bucks and even Cody Rhodes. Basically said that he didn't think that he could hang with these guys. Moxley told him, you know that you're Bryan f*cking Danielson, and you're the best wrestler on the planet."

Meltzer also stated that both the former WWE Superstars share a close friendship. Moreover, Jon Moxley helped Bryan Danielson with the decision to join AEW:

"But yeah, you know, Moxley talked about Danielson helping him a lot with the book. Moxley was a key figure very key figure in Danielson making the decision to come to AEW. So they're pretty close."

The above report shouldn't come as a surprise since Jon Moxley also revealed that Chris Jericho helped him gain knowledge of all the rising promotions. It must have been tough for Bryan to leave behind a company where he spent almost a decade.

But in hindsight, he may not regret his choice, given his swift rise in the men's division.

Jon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program

In a surprising turn of events, Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. The news came as a shock since the former WWE Superstar was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals of the world title eliminator.

There's currently no timeline for Mox's in-ring return, as Tony Khan mentioned that it would depend on when the AEW star is ready for a comeback.

As far as his replacement is concerned, Miro capitalized on the given spot and went on to defeat Cassidy on this week's AEW Dynamite. The Bulgarian star will now face Bryan Danielson in the tournament finals, which will go down at Full Gear.

What do you make of Dave Meltzer's recent report? Sound off in the comments section below.

