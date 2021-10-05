Rumor killer on AEW EVPs losing some of their powers - Reports

A recent report has shed light on rumors surrounding AEW's EVPs (Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks) losing their creative power in the company.

It was earlier reported that all four EVPs had lost "significant" creative control than they had when the promotion started in 2019. Furthermore, it was suggested that Omega, Cody, and The Young Bucks were EVPs only in name and that they had no say in creative and talent acquisition.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “It’s literally all just him. He'll have some help or input from other guys and some of the EVPs that, you know, helped start it like The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes. They kind of help do their own stuff.”- Brian Cage on Tony Khan being in charge of creative “It’s literally all just him. He'll have some help or input from other guys and some of the EVPs that, you know, helped start it like The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes. They kind of help do their own stuff.”- Brian Cage on Tony Khan being in charge of creative https://t.co/HxVdIiWhQP

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio has now shared an update on the swirling rumors. Meltzer quashed the earlier report, noting that Tony Khan always had the final say over all creative decisions.

He also clarified that all four EVPs attend meetings with the AEW President, and none of them have lost their powers. Meltzer added that other top stars like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson also have a say in their angles.

"The big story going around, and it's being propagated in a bunch of places is that how the EVPs have lost all their powers. This story is from 2019, almost two years ago, when Tony Khan took over the booking. I mean, Tony Khan has always been the booker. I have heard people saying, 'Ohh, Cody Rhodes is booking this and this.' It's always been, Tony Khan. He discusses the stuff with all the EVPs. Like they all are in the discussion and stuff, but Tony Khan makes the final call. They all have input. And when it comes to their own stuff, as far as getting to the final destination, they have a lot of input into the angle. Chris Jericho does, Moxley does, I'm sure Bryan Danielson does, I'm sure all the top guys do. Nobody has lost any power of late," said Meltzer.

Cody Rhodes had addressed rumors about infighting among AEW's EVPs

Earlier this year, rumors about Cody Rhodes not being on talking terms with The Young Bucks and AEW Champion Kenny Omega began spreading like wildfire. The former TNT Champion was quick to address these reports, saying there was no truth to them.

TranquiloClubYT @TranquiloClubYT 3 years ago today, The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes’ big bet paid off as All In sells out in less than 30 minutes. 10,000 seats sold in an instant. The beginning of something special. “It felt like a Revolution, and revolutions aren’t just 1 night.” - Cody Rhodes 3 years ago today, The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes’ big bet paid off as All In sells out in less than 30 minutes. 10,000 seats sold in an instant. The beginning of something special. “It felt like a Revolution, and revolutions aren’t just 1 night.” - Cody Rhodes https://t.co/ELDnxXWTer

Furthermore, Cody also partially blamed hardcore WWE and NXT fans for spreading the false rumors. He added that he talks to The Young Bucks every day and Kenny Omega very often about the company's direction and other things.

Also Read

What do you make of all the recent rumors surrounding AEW's EVPs? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry