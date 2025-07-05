AEW's backstage reaction to Britt Baker's status amid absence revealed - Reports

Britt Baker's status in AEW has been unclear for a while now. However, a new update sheds light on how the All Elite Wrestling locker room is reacting to the situation.
Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker was last seen on programming in November 2024. However, Baker has been active on social media and has made appearances at wrestling events amid her absence from All Elite Wrestling. Now, a new update suggests that the company's locker room is divided over her future.
Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported on Britt's situation and said that nobody outside of Baker and Tony Khan knows much of what's happening. He then touched upon the feeling in the locker room, and stated it is split on what comes next.
“I know people in the company who think it’s just one of those things and she’ll be back. Other people think that she’s gone, wants to go.” said Meltzer [H/T Ringside News]
There were also reports earlier that Baker has been actively trying to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion, with rumors around her potentially joining rival WWE. It will be interesting to see when the Britt Baker saga finally comes to an end.
Britt Baker calls Willow Nightingale "cute" amid AEW absence
It is common knowledge that Britt Baker is close friends with Willow Nightingale. Amid her hiatus, the former AEW Women's World Champion took to social media to send a heartwarming message to Nightingale, commenting on her recent post on Instagram.
"U cuuuute," wrote Baker.
It is worth noting that Britt Baker and Willow Nightingale have never faced each other in singles competition in All Elite Wrestling, and now, with rumors swirling around Baker's impending departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion, fans could wonder when these two real-life friends will lock horns inside the squared circle.
