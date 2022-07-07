Dax Harwood hits back at rumors of AEW potentially firing former WWE Superstar

AEW star Colt Cabana was rumored to be the latest star on the chopping block before re-signing with the promotion. However, Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to strongly refute the claim, possibly killing the rumor.

According to a Fightful Select report, AEW rumoredly intended to let Colt Cabana go, striking another blow to The Dark Order. They then continued by noting that Cabana's relationship backstage resulted in the promotion reversing their decision.

After seeing Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful's original tweet, Harwood took to Twitter to set the record straight:

"100% complete fabrication." - Dax Tweeted.

Dax then replied to his own tweet, clarifying that he hadn't read the article but that no one was getting fired from AEW:

"I hadn’t read the article. I just want everyone to know that no one is getting anyone fired. LFG!" - Harwood responded.

Cabana's documented public disagreements with CM Punk were thought to be why the star hasn't been seen on screen lately. According to a May 2022 report from Dave Meltzer, Cabana is set for a significant run with Ring of Honor, which could be why the star has been MIA.

