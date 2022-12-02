AEW staff reportedly "questioned" Tony Khan's booking of WWE legend amid departure rumors

AEW staff are reportedly not in the best of spirits after rampant rumors of WWE legend William Regal's departure. Dave Meltzer recently reported that he spoke to some talent backstage who are now doubting Tony Khan.

The AEW President has faced quite a lot of backlash online and from various wrestling veterans for his booking decisions over the past few months. While AEW was initially praised by most, the consensus has seemingly changed and has now reached the employees.

According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a lot of talent backstage have been questioning William Regal's recent booking when it was allegedly known that he'd be leaving soon.

“But all that is fine, but I can’t understand putting so much heel steam to the point of being the point man in stealing the title, on Regal when it was known by the key people [that] he was gone in a few weeks. I mean, story or not, the guy was leaving. A lot of talent has questioned that in the same way now that everyone knows he’s leaving.” (H/T: WrestlingObserver).

William Regal had become a crucial player in MJF's reign and capture of the AEW World Championship, his departure will certainly leave a gaping hole in the angle. Meltzer also questioned this booking earlier in the week, before more reports came out about the veteran's supposed departure.

William Regal reportedly has a clause in his AEW contract that has secured his WWE return

William Regal's debut was initially met with immense positive feedback online, especially after he united Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Due to this, his possible exit from the promotion seems to have fans up in arms, but with an additional Meltzer report, it seems like his departure is inevitable.

Additionally, during the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed that William Regal's WWE return is essentially "a given."

“Multiple WWE sources said Regal had an out clause in his contract. Actually, the returning to WWE is basically a given at this point, whether it was a short-term deal or Tony Khan let him out of his deal out of respect for him." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Unfortunately, William Regal's departure might result in what's left of The Blackpool Combat Club permanently parting ways. Due to this, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and even The Jericho Appreciation Society might be negatively impacted.

