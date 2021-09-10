"A big Vince McMahon fan" - AEW star's close relationship with WWE Chairman revealed - Reports

Vince McMahon and Bryan Danielson, FKA Daniel Bryan, have a close relationship, which made his decision to leave WWE a difficult one.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Danielson is a big fan of Vince McMahon as a person, more than most people know.

“At the end of the day, I am sure that he probably got along really good with Tony Khan but he is a big Vince McMahon fan, more than people really understand. He’s a big fan of Vince McMahon as a person, so it was not an easy decision," said Dave Meltzer about Bryan Danielson. (H/T WrestlingNews)

The report also stated that Danielson liked working in WWE and under Vince McMahon, but had to leave to enhance his pro wrestling career.

“He liked WWE, he liked the people in WWE, he liked Vince McMahon, but he still had to leave. Or still wanted to leave or whatever it was," said Meltzer about the new AEW star's relationship with WWE and McMahon. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bryan Danielson had a great relationship with Vince McMahon but the WWE Chairman was overprotective of him

Bryan Danielson on the offers that WWE gave him and his relationship with Vince McMahon: pic.twitter.com/wk5EwsVoo6 — zaira (@omegastatement) September 6, 2021

In the media scrum following AEW All Out, Bryan Danielson highlighted his strong relationship with Vince McMahon, but stated that he was, at times, overprotective of him.

"I hate to say this, Vince sometimes - he and I have a great relationship. I love him, I do. Sometimes he's overprotective of me," said the AEW star.

Also Read

Danielson was perhaps alluding to what WWE and Vince McMahon allowed him to do in the ring following his return from retirement. The AEW star spoke about wanting to push his limits in the ring, which he perhaps wasn't allowed to do in WWE.

Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in pic.twitter.com/0NRDXcDugr — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 6, 2021

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam