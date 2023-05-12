AEW star CM Punk could end up working alongside real-life rival - reports

AEW star CM Punk is rumored to be set to return to the promotion within the next few months and could end up working in the same locker room as his former best friend, Colt Cabana, every week.

Currently, Cabana works as a producer in Ring of Honor, which is taped on Saturdays. Due to this, if the star continues on in this role, it will mean that he and CM Punk could share a locker room if the rumored AEW Collision Saturday show ends up materializing, as both will take place in the same arena on the same night.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is no information about the rumored Saturday show since it hasn't officially been announced. This puts Colt Cabana's status up in the air for now, and until otherwise stated, the two former friends will find themselves in the same locker room on Saturday nights.

BADBOY Roddy @roderickfromzf IWA-MS - CM Punk vs Colt Cabana (04.05.2002)



They can't escape doing a 30 minute Iron Man Match in front of 38 people but they can be quite random about it. Colt wears Punk shorts, Punk wears Ace Steel's gear. Colt wins 8-6 (their previous Iron Man was 1-0) IWA-MS - CM Punk vs Colt Cabana (04.05.2002)They can't escape doing a 30 minute Iron Man Match in front of 38 people but they can be quite random about it. Colt wears Punk shorts, Punk wears Ace Steel's gear. Colt wins 8-6 (their previous Iron Man was 1-0) https://t.co/H9WmIO5lpi

CM Punk's issues with The Elite may not be as complicated as many believed. According to a recent report, at least one man in the three-person stable is willing to bury the hatchet with The Second City Saint.

Konnan wants CM Punk and Colt Cabana to feud in AEW

Despite once being friends and even teaming up in ROH as The Second City Saints, Cabana and Punk had one of the most talked-about falling outs in wrestling. Their history was notably something that caused the rift between CM Punk and some members of the AEW roster.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained why he believes the two should squash their beef and have a feud based on their past.

"I think Cabana’s entertaining and I think he’s funny. And his wrestling is good. He doesn’t come off as a star but he does come off as somebody hat you can do a lot of s*** with… You write up a storyline about their past and how they used to be friends and how they weren’t and because of the lawyer and you build it up. It’s very easy to do,” Konnan said. [02:26 - 03:19]

jerry janik @jjanikone @TonyKhan Tony I have a match for all in at London CM Punk versus Colt Cabana this would sell out Wembley Stadium in my point of view @TonyKhan Tony I have a match for all in at London CM Punk versus Colt Cabana this would sell out Wembley Stadium in my point of view https://t.co/SDJj1Hk0Pa

It remains to be seen if the two will eventually utilize their past in a major feud or not, as well as if they'll end up in the same locker room. CM Punk has maintained that he has no concern about Cabana's life anymore, so is there really any heat for a feud?

