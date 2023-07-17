AEW star Kenny Omega was not obligated to compete in his latest match - Reports

Major AEW star Kenny Omega has become known for putting on spectacular bouts on a frequent basis. However, it seems as though The Cleaner's latest outing was done without any contractual obligations attached to it.

At Lucha Libre AAA's recent Triplemania XXXI show in Tijuana, Mexico, Omega took on El Hijo del Vikingo in a losing effort to reclaim the promotion's top strap. As expected, the bout itself was well-received, but latest reports have indicated that the match did not necessarily have to take place.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the former AEW Champion chose to take part in the event as a way of making up for missing it last year. At the time, Omega was dealing with several injuries. He was also forced to relinquish the AAA Mega Championship at the time, leaving the title vacant.

It is also unclear whether this was The Best Bout Machine's final-ever outing to the Mexican promotion.

AEW personality legitimately attacked at Triplemania XXXI

The biggest talking point coming out of AAA's most recent event is Don Callis being legitimately attacked at the post-show press conference.

The veteran manager appeared at the press conference to berate Kenny Omega for losing his match against El Hijo del Vikingo earlier in the night. Keeping in line with their ongoing AEW storyline, Callis and Konosuke Takeshita then ambushed Omega.

While it seemed pretty clear that this was all kayfabe, this was apparently not as obvious to one onlooker, who then proceeded to defend Omega by attacking Callis. While it is assumed that the assailant was merely a passionate fan, Brian Last, a wrestling journalist and co-host of Jim Cornette's podcast, indicated that the man may have been a photographer for the event.

Wrestling Observer has since reported that Callis was, thankfully, not too banged up and is expected to still appear on Dynamite this Wednesday.

