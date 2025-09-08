AEW star legitimately injured [Reports]

A popular AEW name sustained a legitimate injury and will be going for surgery, according to the latest report. An update regarding the star's TV return has also been provided in the report.The AEW star, Smart Mark Sterling has reportedly suffered an injury. The 42-year-old has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020 as a manager and in-ring performer as well. He is currently an onscreen manager for the Premier Athletes faction on Ring of Honor and All Elite TV.It was revealed on the recent ROH episode that Mark Sterling has sustained a bicep injury. While many wondered whether the injury could be a work, the latest report from Fightful Select confirmed that it is a legitimate injury. The report also stated that Sterling would be undergoing surgery on Thursday.The report concluded, saying both All Elite Wrestling and ROH are hopeful that Sterling will return to TV in a few weeks. While he won't be cleared for being physical, the 42-year-old will be able to perform on TV. AEW star on working in Ring of Honor and All Elite WrestlingThroughout his tenure from 2020, the AEW star, Smart Mark Sterling has served as a manager for multiple wrestlers, including MJF as well. He has lately been appearing on the Ring of Honor mostly. Last year, Sterling opened up about working in the Tony Khan promotions.In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in 2024, Mark Sterling expressed his love for All Elite Wrestling and ROH:&quot;Man, I absolutely love AEW! I love the Ring of Honor! I've really been enjoying my time in Ring of Honor lately. I think people are sleeping on Ring of Honor; I think they're sleeping on the show. It's a very good deal!&quot;Meanwhile, Sterling continues his great work as a manager for the Premier Athletes faction. Only time will tell when Smart Mark Sterling will be back on TV after sustaining the injury.