AEW star reportedly sent home from All In after backstage altercation with CM Punk

AEW All In has had a tremendous response and has turned out to be the entertainer it was hyped up to be.

While everything that's happening inside the ring - including the two title changes, there's one backstage incident involving CM Punk and an AEW star that is grabbing enough headlines. As reported earlier, Punk was allegedly involved in a backstage "physical confrontation" with Jack Perry ahead of his title defense against Samoa Joe at AEW All In.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Jack Perry was ordered to leave and is no longer at the Wembley Stadium in London. Perry and HOOK had an incredible match for the FTW Championship that included some violent spots, including one where the former AEW Tag Team Champion slammed the 24-year-old star into the windshield of the limousine he drove in.

However, before the spot, the former Jungle Boy seemingly took a shot at the former WWE Champion as the young star looked into the camera and said, "Real glass, go cry me a river."

That's a throwback to the discussion Perry reportedly had with CM Punk a few days ago before Collision, where the Second City Saint stopped the former FTW Champion from using real glass for one of the spots against HOOK.

This isn't the first time CM Punk has been involved in a feud that's fast spilling out of the ring. Earlier, there were rumors of Ryan Nemeth being sent home and Adam Page being forced to go to another venue to shoot his promo because of Punk's alleged beef with The Elite.

