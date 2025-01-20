AEW star has retired; reason behind his low-key send-off revealed - Reports

AEW has seen a few veteran stars retire from in-ring competition in its first six years. The biggest send-off came last year, as the legendary Sting hung up his wrestling boots. Meanwhile, another top talent has reportedly wrapped up his run inside the squared circle. A recent report has revealed new details on what went down backstage following the alleged announcement and what the future holds for the star.

Christopher Daniels began his wrestling journey in the early 1990s, making his in-ring debut in April 1993. The Michigan native made his name in TNA, ROH, WCW, WWE, and other promotions around the world. As he was one of the first All Elite Wrestling signees in 2019, Tony Khan hired Daniels to work as a talent and Head of Talent Relations. The 2023 Indie Wrestling Hall of Famer retired after losing a near 17-minute Texas Death Match to Adam Page on Collision: Maximum Carnage.

The Fallen Angel will continue to work for AEW as Head of Talent Relations, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There are the usual online rumors and speculation, but sources have confirmed that the 54-year-old has legitimately ended his 32-year career.

Daniels' retirement match was not brought up as such or presented in a big way on TV because that's what the man himself allegedly wanted. Sources noted that Daniels made the call to keep the matter low-key and not make a big deal about it.

Despite Daniels' request, people backstage at Thursday's Collision tapings noted that The Fallen Angel was very emotional after the match. He will discuss his career with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho this week.

Tony Khan thanks AEW Head of Talent Relations, Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels has wrapped his in-ring career after more than 2,000 matches. Later, AEW President Tony Khan took to X (Twitter) to thank the Head of Talent Relations for his stellar in-ring career.

"Thank you, Fallen Angel, @facdaniels! Saturday Night #AEWCollision now on both @tntdrama + @StreamOnMax," Tony Khan wrote.

Christopher Daniels has been honored with several Hall of Fame inductions over the years. The East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA) inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2001. He was inducted into the Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020.

The three-time TNA X Division Champion was inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2023.

