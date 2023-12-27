AEW star Wardlow liked an NSFW photo and allegedly slid into X-rated model’s DMs

An AEW star has been exposed on the internet. The star in question is Wardlow, and a British X-rated model has just revealed that he has been engaging with her post. The model in question would be Morgan Holly Moore.

Moore has been going viral on the internet as she claimed that she would expose certain AEW stars if slander against CM Punk would not cease. She already revealed that Chris Jericho once slid into her DM's. She has also claimed that there was more where that came from, and she could expose other names.

Earlier today, Moore revealed that the former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow once engaged in her posts. She posted a screenshot of him liking one of her photos on Instagram. Fans have reacted to yet another AEW star being exposed on social media.

A fan tried debunking her claim, as he said that this was just showing he liked one of her photos, and there was no proof that he slid into her DM's. She replied and said that there was indeed a message from the AEW star.

Other fans were appalled and acknowledged how she kept receipts, and that she was able to back her claims.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Jim Cornette said it would make sense if Wardlow is the Devil

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently talked about the possibility of Wardlow being the man behind the Devil's mask in AEW.

Around two weeks ago on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran gave his insights on the speculation that the former TNT Champion was the Devil. He addressed the clues that fans have spotted regarding him having similar boots to the Devil's henchmen.

Cornette mentioned that there was a chance that it was not the AEW star directly, and he was just involved in the storyline, but for the veteran, it would make a lot of sense if he was the Devil.

"I've said it the previous time we discussed it. Wardlow makes sense and it was Wardlow at least, in the ring, the last time they held him (MJF) down... The boots! Not only did he have mask hair, but also he had the exact same boots on when he came out to have his match, as the guy did who was holding the bat. But that just means they said 'Hey Wardlow, put this outfit on.' It doesn't have to be him, but it would probably make more sense." [5:35-6:05]

Two AEW stars have been exposed on social media this day alone, and if heated conversations continue, who knows who Morgan Holly Moore decides to expose next?

What are your thoughts on this situation? Let us know in the comments section below.