Photo: X-rated model shows proof AEW star Chris Jericho slid into her DMs

Recently, Chris Jericho was exposed for his alleged actions on social media. This was done so by a certain English model who revealed that he had previously sent her direct messages on Twitter. This was Morgan Holly Moore.

Moore has been going viral on the wrestling side of Twitter after she revealed that she would expose the DM's of AEW stars should they continue to slander CM Punk. This was following The Ocho threatening to speak up regarding the 'Brawl-Out' situation. She once went viral for revealing that a certain AEW World Champion slid into her DM's to ask for access to her platform.

Earlier today, a screenshot of Chris Jericho's direct message request surfaced on Twitter. This was the British model's way of retaliating after the former AEW World Champion continued to claim that he was not under an NDA. He would be the first star to be exposed supposedly, but she claimed that she still has so much more artillery to bring out.

CM Punk's lawyer teases at possibly suing Chris Jericho

An exchange that has been highly talked about on social media was the back-and-forth replies between Stephen New, who was CM Punk's lawyer, and Chris Jericho.

This all started when the former AEW World Champion claimed that he had not signed an NDA about the 'Brawl-Out' fiasco and was seemingly about to speak about it.

New then replied to his tweet and claimed that the NDA was a mandatory part of the employee handbook in AEW. The Ocho retaliated by saying he had never had to adhere to a handbook, and he never had to sign an NDA.

Punk's lawyer then simply replied that he would be taking Jericho's replies as part of his evidence, seemingly for a case he could build against him for not adhering to signed agreements.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any repercussions for the former AEW World Champion and his claims.

