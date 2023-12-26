CM Punk's lawyer threatens to file a lawsuit against top AEW star

CM Punk may have embarked on a new chapter in WWE, but Chris Jericho still hasn't been able to get over what went down at AEW All Out last year. Stephen P. New, lawyer of Punk and Ace Steel, threatened to file a lawsuit against Jericho amid NDA chatter.

Le Champion and Stephen traded barbs on social media over claims that Chris Jericho didn't file a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). This comes after Stephen P. New revealed that Ace Steel's wife, Lucy (who witnessed the infamous fight), didn't sign an NDA.

New fired back at Jericho's claims, saying he's subjected to an NDA in his 'employee handbook,' which thwarts him from spilling the beans on the incident. Chris Jericho, however, debunked the claims and launched a verbal attack on Stephen P. New, asking him to get his facts right.

The 53-year-old legend asserted that he witnessed everything that went down that night and called it "disgusting." Earlier today, Stephen P. New said he would attach Chris Jericho's tweet as "Exhibit A" in a possible lawsuit against him.

"Thank you Chris. We will just attach this Tweet as Exhibit A. Merry Christmas."

Stephen P. New opens up about CM Punk's NDA with AEW

Speaking to Wrestling with Rip Rogers, Stephen P. New made it clear that fans will never hear from him, Ace Steel, or CM Punk about the particulars of All Out incident:

“You’re never going to hear me or Ace or Punk comment on the particulars. The only thing that I will say is that those are two of the most stand-up guys that I’ve ever met in any walk of life, let alone the sport of professional wrestling, and I’ll always be here for those guys. That’s really all that I can say.”

In the light of New-Jericho online beef, Jim Cornette chimed in and told Le Champion to stop lying.

