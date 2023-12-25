WWE legend loses cool at Chris Jericho for slamming CM Punk's lawyer; asks him to "QUIT LYING"

A former WWE manager has come forward to blast Chris Jericho over his recent tweet and has urged him to stop lying. The person in question is Jim Cornette, who rarely shies away from expressing his unfiltered views on wrestling.

Recently, the Le Champion claimed he hadn't signed any NDA about CM Punk's situation in AEW that led to his sudden departure in September. Punk's lawyer, Stephen P. New, took issue with Jericho's tweet and mentioned that the NDA was a part of his handbook. Chris Jericho was quick to take note of this and sent out a long-winded and blistering tweet directed at New.

Now, Jim Cornette, another client of Stephen P. New has blasted Jericho over his claims. Cornette urged the former WWE Champion to stop lying about the whole situation and even said he had little impact on AEW's business when compared to that of CM Punk. Check out the expletive-laden tweet below:

"God, Chris, it's Xmas--slap Tony's d*** out of your mouth, you've got his Dad's money the next 10 years & the Buckaroos will still let you play with the cool kids. You don't have to tell the truth, just QUIT LYING, Punk is sorry he made a difference in AEW business & you haven't," tweeted Jim Cornette.

Teddy Long wants Chris Jericho to run the locker room in AEW

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long bemoaned the lack of focus in AEW's locker room. Apter added that since the promotion had a person of Chris Jericho's stature under their umbrella, he must be deployed to run the locker room and bring things under order.

"You’ve got Chris Jericho there. He’s a backstage genius in my opinion. He’s creative and even though he’s older, he’s the guy who should be running Tony Khan’s dressing room, and putting this whole thing together. He has a great mind," said Bill Apter.

Jericho has been a part of AEW since its inception, and it's safe to say he could make for a leader in the company if they were to choose him to take charge.

