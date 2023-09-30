AEW stars asked for releases when Triple H came to power in WWE - Reports

WWE has experienced a tectonic shift in the management department over the past year, and it seems like it has had some impact on the AEW roster as well. Triple H rose to power after Vince McMahon's 'retirement,' and it has now been revealed that many AEW stars considered jumping ship at the time.

In June last year, Vince McMahon sent the wrestling world into a frenzy when he announced he was permanently stepping away from all of his WWE roles.

The announcement came when the 78-year-old was under intense media scrutiny over sexual misconduct allegations for which he was under investigation. Triple H took control of the creative team in Mr. McMahon's absence and, by September, was given the title of "Chief Content Officer."

WWE has since released many stars over the past few years who have ended up in AEW and apparently can't wait to return. It was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that some talents even put in a request for their release after learning about Triple H's growing influence in WWE.

"Some asked for releases last year after Vince McMahon "retired" and Paul Levesque garnered a stronger role," reported Meltzer.

Jade Cargill on why she chose WWE over AEW

While WWE might be looking at talents who previously worked for them, the promotion is also actively in the market for homegrown AEW talents whose contracts are about to expire.

WWE recently pulled off a massive signing in the form of Jade Cargill, who was one of All Elite Wrestling's featured talents. Cargill moving to AEW's rival is a clear message that World Wrestling Entertainment is still seen as an attractive destination and, by some, the 'major league.'

In her first interview after reporting to the Performance Center, Cargill explained it was time to begin a new journey that she only saw happening in the midst of the WWE Universe.

"I wouldn't say it's a ceiling. I would just say that the route I wanted to take was different, and the route I wanted to embark on was different. I didn't see, over there, where I could fit it. The only way I could do it was coming to the WWE Universe," H/t Fightful

