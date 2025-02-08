AEW stars to push Tony Khan to sign 5-time champion after sudden WWE release [Reports]

An incredibly talented WWE Superstar who is set to be a free agent imminently is being considered as a prospective AEW signing. The wrestler in question is Cedric Alexander. He has a history with one of Tony Khan-led promotion's most popular factions.

Alexander, who began his career in 2010, wrestled across several indie promotions, including CWF Mid-Atlantic, Pro Wrestling EVO, and Ring of Honor, until eventually signing with WWE in 2016. The North Carolina native made an immediate splash in the company's then-burgeoning cruiserweight division, sometime after which he graduated to the main roster.

Alexander's run on Monday Night RAW was memorable, especially as he joined the ranks of The Hurt Business in 2020. However, the stable's subsequently inconsistent booking and Shelton Benjamin's eventual WWE release in 2023 led to the five-time champion being moved to Smackdown and afterward to NXT. Now, in a recent social media post, the 35-year-old star revealed that his time with the sports entertainment juggernaut has ended, after the promotion supposedly released him.

The latest report on the subject from Fightful Select claimed that Cedric Alexander would enter free agency in 90 days. The update further noted that sources within AEW were of the view that members of The Hurt Syndicate, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, could potentially push for the company to sign him.

Considering Alexander's chequered history with the aforementioned faction, it remains to be seen whether their reunion in AEW could be imminent.

Cedric Alexander could reunite with another ex-WWE star in AEW

Since news broke of Cedric Alexander being let go by WWE, All Elite Wrestling fans have been eagerly speculating on the prospects of the former RAW Tag Team Champion realigning himself with some of his peers and former allies in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While most expect the accomplished grappler and striker to rejoin The Hurt Syndicate, Cedric could surprise viewers by reviving a different pairing with another recent All Elite acquisition.

The talent in question is Ricochet, who teamed with Alexander during their prior WWE tenure. The One and Only, who made his own AEW debut last year at All In, sent X (fka Twitter) into a frenzy after posting a picture of himself with Cedric from one of their previous team-ups, on the heels of reports of the latter's release.

A talent of Alexander's in-ring skills and potential would undoubtedly be a huge asset for All Elite Wrestling.

