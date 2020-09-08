One of the biggest surprises from this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW was when Cedric Alexander turned on his long time friend Ricochet and joined The Hurt Business.

Over the past few weeks, MVP has been pushing for Alexander to join The Hurt Business because he believes that he can offer the former Cruiserweight Champion things that he couldn't have whilst he was teaming with Ricochet.

Cedric had stated numerous times that he wasn't interested in the offers that he was getting from WWE's newest businessman, but it appears that last night he had a change of heart.

Could it be that Cedric Alexander has decided that this is the only way that he can move forward in the business? Or could there be another reason for Alexander's shock heel turn?

Let's take a look at 5 reasons why Cedric Alexander joined The Hurt Business on WWE RAW:

#5 Cedric Alexander could have a singles push on RAW

Cedric Alexander is a former Cruiserweight Champion and could easily be pushed into a feud for the United States Championship in the future, which could be why MVP wanted to recruit him, in order to control the competition.

With the backing of The Hurt Business, Alexander could be taken much more seriously with the likes of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are backing him up.

Advertisement

MVP's powers of persuasion could push Alexander to places that he's never been before on RAW and speak to officials backstage about potentially huge matches for the former 205 Live star.

Given the option of continuing on the same road, he was already on with Ricochet and Apollo Crews, or being given the opportunity to become a huge star on RAW, it appears that Cedric Alexander decided that MVP's offer was too good to refuse.