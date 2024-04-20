AEW surprised by reactions to former champion at recent show - Reports

AEW officials were reportedly surprised by reactions that a controversial former champion recently received. New details have just leaked from backstage ahead of what may be a major return to the company.

Jack Perry has been away from All Elite Wrestling since receiving his suspension following the All In debacle with CM Punk last August. The former Jungle Boy recently resurfaced as a much meaner heel in NJPW. He received a massive reaction when he worked Windy City Riot in Punk's hometown of Chicago earlier this month.

People within AEW expected Perry to be booed out of the building at the NJPW event in Chicago, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The idea was that the 26-year-old would have huge heat because the show was taking place just two days after the All In footage of Punk and Perry aired on Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

Perry did play the heel at Windy City Riot, but people within All Elite Wrestling were surprised at how the reaction was not close to a general consensus, either way, even in Chicago. Perry lost a 15-minute match to Shota Umino that night.

Jack Perry AEW status update

Jack Perry has been away from AEW since being suspended due to the All In 2023 altercation with CM Punk. The former Jungle Boy resurfaced in NJPW in December but is rumored to be returning to the All Elite ring soon.

The Young Bucks recently defended Perry and made very interesting comments on the future of the former World Tag Team Champion. This led to speculation on Luke Perry's son potentially helping the EVPs at Dynasty this weekend.

However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Perry is expected back in AEW imminently. The former FTW Champion finished up with NJPW with his second loss to Shota Umino at Windy City Riot.

Perry's last match inside the All Elite ring came at All In on August 27 of last year. He dropped the FTW Championship to Hook that night. Perry worked 14 matches during his NJPW run, as a member of The Bullet Club and its sub-faction Torture. His New Japan run was approved by Tony Khan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

One of Samoa Joe's colleagues had harsh words for him HERE