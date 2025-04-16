AEW has continued its trend of signing major free agents to bolster its roster, but one former World Champion might not be getting a look from Tony Khan. A recent report has indicated that Tetsuya Naito is unlikely to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Tetsuya Naito is one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest stars, but he's dealt with a plethora of physical issues lately. It was recently revealed that he'd been working for NJPW without a contract, and it seems that the two were unable to come to terms, but whether that's due to pay or schedule is unclear at the moment.
Many former NJPW stars have made the jump to AEW in recent years, including Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, but several sources have told Fightful Select that it would be a surprise to see him sign with Tony Khan's company. Fightful notes that it isn't personal, but Khan & Co. hadn't shown much interest in him outside of the occasional appearance.
John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE
NJPW and AEW are closely allied, so many would naturally assume that Naito would head to All Elite Wrestling if he left the Japanese promotion. Based on the internal chatter, however, that doesn't seem to be the case.
NJPW releases statement regarding Naito's departure
With Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada having departed for AEW, NJPW had to rely more than ever on Tetsuya Naito as the company suffered through a multi-year slump. Now, it's losing another top star.
Following weeks of rumors and reports on Naito's status, New Japan Pro-Wrestling confirmed today that the two are parting ways, with the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion set to wrap up his tenure on May 4:
"Naito's contract ends on the best possible terms with NJPW, which joins fans in wishing Naito further success in any and all future endeavours. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises to NJPW and Naito fans for any concern this announcement may cause. Naito will make all of his scheduled appearances through the Dontaku series, concluding May 4 in Fukuoka, and looks forward to your ongoing support," the company wrote.
Naito is a multi-time champion and was considered an NJPW lifer until recently. At 42 years old, it's unclear where he'll go from here.