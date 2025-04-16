Tony Khan to counter WWE's rumored signing by bringing in 42-year-old legend to AEW? Looking at the chances

AEW and WWE have signed many talented wrestlers in recent years. The rivalry between the two promotions is fierce, and 2025 is going to be monumental for both. While WWE is preparing for WrestleMania 41, which will take place later this month, All Elite Wrestling's most important pay-per-view, All In, will happen in July.

According to several sources, New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Jeff Cobb is close to signing with WWE. This could be a huge acquisition by the Stamford-based company because Cobb is one of the best in-ring competitors today. Several fans believed that Cobb would sign with AEW. However, it appears as if the former NEVER Openweight Champion will choose to join World Wrestling Entertainment.

Tony Khan has the chance to counter WWE's rumored signing by bringing in the legendary Tetsuya Naito to his company. Naito is not going to renew his contract with NJPW, the company he has wrestled for since 2006. Khan must take advantage of the 42-year-old's free agent status and sign him as soon as possible.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is one of the greatest of all time. He is a solid wrestler with unmatched charisma. Naito would be a perfect fit in All Elite Wrestling and could have great matches against stars like Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada, "Hangman" Adam Page, and more.

Tetsuya Naito's resume proves AEW President Tony Khan should sign him quickly

Tetsuya Naito has won several titles throughout his NJPW career. He has held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship twice, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship thrice, and the IWGP Intercontinental Championship a staggering six times. He is also a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion and has won the NEVER Openweight Championship once.

The Los Ingobernables de Japon leader has also made a few appearances in AEW. At Forbidden Door 2024, he defeated Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

