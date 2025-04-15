Jon Moxley's AEW All In opponent reportedly revealed

Major AEW championship plans for multiple top feuds are being revealed. Tony Khan is coming out of Dynasty with Double Or Nothing and All In on the horizon. The company made venue changes for this year's marquee pay-per-view events, but officials are stacking the cards for the All Elite fanbase and roster, including Jon Moxley. New details have surfaced on potential showdowns for All In: Texas.

All Elite Wrestling is currently holding the fourth annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to honor the seven-time WWE champion. The finals will take place at Double Or Nothing on May 25, and the winners will receive title shots on July 12 at All In: Texas. Dynamite will feature Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita in the semi-finals, plus Adam Page vs. the wild card entrant to wrap up the first round. The Ospreay vs. Takeshita winner advances to Double Or Nothing to face the winner of Thursday's Collision match between Kyle Fletcher and Page or the wild card.

The Commonwealth Kingpin is the current favorite to win the Owen Hart Cup this year. The Wrestling Observer adds that Mercedes Moné is expected to win the women's tournament. The TBS Champion will face Athena on Dynamite to decide the Double Or Nothing opponent from the winner of Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter.

AEW would then book Ospreay vs. the leader of the Deathriders for the AEW World Championship at All In. This is fitting as the UK star recently declared his goal of winning the title in Texas. Mercede Mone vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship could be the co-main event.

It was pointed out that Khan needs to decide on the new top babyface of the company, and they need to pull the trigger on that direction at All In: Texas. A widespread feeling is that Ospreay will be the one to dethrone Moxley. The front-runners were named as Ospreay, Page, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland.

All In is already rumored to feature International Champion Omega vs. Continental Champion Okada, plus Hangman and Swerve vs. The Young Bucks.

All Elite Wrestling is taking All In to Arlington, Texas, this year. The big event is scheduled for Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 12.

Sources previously revealed that the Edge and Christian reunion is likely for All In: Texas, with Cope and Christian Cage taking on FTR. The Young Bucks vs. Adam Page and Swerve Strickland is rumored. The Wrestling Observer adds that Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega is also planned, expected to be a title unification match.

AEW has one more PPV event before they get to All In. Double or Nothing will be held on May 25 in Glendale, AZ. ROH has Supercard of Honor set for May 2 in Atlantic City, NJ, and Death Before Dishonor held in Austin the night before All In.

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.