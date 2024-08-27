After nearly 8-month AEW absence, interesting update emerges on Miro (fka Rusev) - Reports

AEW star Miro (fka Rusev during his time in WWE) has been absent from All Elite Wrestling TV for nearly eight months. However, an update pertaining to the 38-year-old star is now available.

The Redeemer has been missing from the squared circle since the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, where he defeated former All Elite star and current WWE SmackDown competitor Andrade in singles competition. During an interview in April, Miro revealed that he had been rehabilitating and recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries he had sustained last year, which he took care of in January.

Recent reports indicated that The Bulgarian Brute's recovery may have been taking longer than anticipated, and no clear timeline was able to be established for his return. However, on the heels of AEW's blockbuster pay-per-view All In 2024, an update has emerged regarding Miro.

As reported by PWInsider, the former TNT Champion has returned to the United States. The report further noted that Miro was seen in Los Angeles during the weekend, and he had been in Bulgaria for some time prior to that.

Unfortunately, the update could not provide a possible answer as to when the former US Champion may step back into the ring. However, fans will surely be looking forward to Miro's return to All Elite Wrestling television.

Miro recently had a humorous comment for his AEW peer, Claudio Castagnoli

Miro and Claudio Castagnoli have a history that stretches back years to their shared time in WWE, where they faced off against each other in multiple hard-hitting bouts. The Best Man recently left The Blackpool Combat Club member a witty message on social media in a seeming display of friendly banter.

Castagnoli posted a video of himself working out - performing deadlifts - on his Instagram profile in July. The clip elicited a humorous comment from Miro, who seemingly roasted the former ROH World Champion for lifting too little weight.

"Why so little weight."

AEW star Miro left a comment under his colleague Claudio Castagnoli's Instagram workout video

It remains to be seen if and when Miro will make his television return in All Elite Wrestling.

