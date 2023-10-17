Andrade El Idolo and multiple AEW stars reportedly "off limits" for debuting former WWE champion

Former WWE NXT tag team champion is set to make his debut this Friday on AEW Rampage, but he will reportedly be "off limits" for certain All Elite stars including Andrade El Idolo.

The former WWE NXT tag team champion in question is Mistico (formerly known as Sin Cara in WWE). Mistico is currently signed with CMLL and is set to make his AEW debut this Friday on Rampage, thanks to Tony Khan's new partnership with the Mexican promotion.

While fans might be excited for CMLL stars to give them some dream matches, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the AEW stars who previously performed in AAA would be "off limits" with the CMLL talent due to the differences between the two Mexican promotions.

Meltzer further explained the following:

"Like if Mistico comes in there and does really well and you think, ‘Boy, he could have a great match with Rey Fenix’ - that one’s not happening. Or Andrade, or Rush, any of those guys - off limits. He can work with the Americans, but he ain’t gonna be able to work with anyone who is Mexican who last worked with AAA, even if they haven’t worked with AAA, like Andrade, for a couple of years. He still won’t be allowed to work with them, and nor will any of the CMLL talent be allowed."

The former WWE star is set to make his AEW in-ring debut

As mentioned earlier, Mistico (fka Sin Cara) is slated for a match this Friday on Rampage, which will mark his AEW debut. The CMLL star will square off against the NJPW star, Rocky Romero.

Furthermore, it was also reported that Mistico's debut will feature some "authentic elements" like Mexican music and so on. It remains to be seen how Mistico fares in his debut match and whether fans will see more dream matches between Mistico and other AEW stars.