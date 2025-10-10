  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Andrade's big match will not take place at AEW WrestleDream due to one major reason - Reports

Andrade's big match will not take place at AEW WrestleDream due to one major reason - Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 10, 2025 15:18 GMT
Andrade
Andrade [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

Andrade made his return to All Elite Wrestling last week at Dynamite's 6th anniversary show. El Idolo made his comeback by attacking Kenny Omega before joining The Don Callis Family. While many fans predicted that the former WWE star might have his first AEW big match at WrestleDream, that is unlikely to be the case, as per some reports.

Ad

The 35-year-old took down Kenny Omega in impressive fashion, which made it clear that he has his sights set on The Best Bout Machine. However, he was absent from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which raised questions over Tony Khan's booking for El Idolo.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Andrade will not wrestle against Kenny Omega at WrestleDream. The reason is that the former WWE star will be wrestling for the WWC Universal Title that night in Puerto Rico.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, the 35-year-old captured the Crash Heavyweight Championship in Mexico. A report last week suggested that All Elite Wrestling plans to position Andrade as the face of the company in the Mexican market. Considering the recent developments surrounding El Idolo, it appears Tony Khan is intent on giving the former United States Champion a major push in Mexico.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Andrade sends a message to his critics after winning the Crash Heavyweight Title

There has been significant criticism over Andrade's return to All Elite Wrestling. Major names of sports entertainment have shared their opinions on why El Idolo's comeback to AEW is bad news. However, the former WWE star seems to be unfazed by all the criticism as she shared a bold message to his critics recently.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a picture with the Crash Heavyweight Championship on his back. The caption was a direct shot at his critics, claiming that proving them wrong is his greatest pleasure.

"THE GREATEST PLEASURE IN LIFE IS DOING WHAT PEOPLE SAY YOU CANNOT DO." he wrote

Check out his Instagram post below:

With that said, only time will tell what Tony Khan has actually planned for El Idolo in the long term in All Elite Wrestling down the line.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications