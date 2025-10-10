Andrade's big match will not take place at AEW WrestleDream due to one major reason - Reports

Andrade made his return to All Elite Wrestling last week at Dynamite's 6th anniversary show. El Idolo made his comeback by attacking Kenny Omega before joining The Don Callis Family. While many fans predicted that the former WWE star might have his first AEW big match at WrestleDream, that is unlikely to be the case, as per some reports.The 35-year-old took down Kenny Omega in impressive fashion, which made it clear that he has his sights set on The Best Bout Machine. However, he was absent from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which raised questions over Tony Khan's booking for El Idolo.According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Andrade will not wrestle against Kenny Omega at WrestleDream. The reason is that the former WWE star will be wrestling for the WWC Universal Title that night in Puerto Rico.Recently, the 35-year-old captured the Crash Heavyweight Championship in Mexico. A report last week suggested that All Elite Wrestling plans to position Andrade as the face of the company in the Mexican market. Considering the recent developments surrounding El Idolo, it appears Tony Khan is intent on giving the former United States Champion a major push in Mexico.Andrade sends a message to his critics after winning the Crash Heavyweight TitleThere has been significant criticism over Andrade's return to All Elite Wrestling. Major names of sports entertainment have shared their opinions on why El Idolo's comeback to AEW is bad news. However, the former WWE star seems to be unfazed by all the criticism as she shared a bold message to his critics recently.Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a picture with the Crash Heavyweight Championship on his back. The caption was a direct shot at his critics, claiming that proving them wrong is his greatest pleasure.&quot;THE GREATEST PLEASURE IN LIFE IS DOING WHAT PEOPLE SAY YOU CANNOT DO.&quot; he wroteCheck out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith that said, only time will tell what Tony Khan has actually planned for El Idolo in the long term in All Elite Wrestling down the line.