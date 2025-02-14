Another AEW star close to leaving the promotion - Reports

A former AEW champion could be on the verge of exit soon. A few days ago, Tony Khan released three stars from his promotion. A report has now claimed that Rey Fenix could also be released soon.

The former International Champion could've been in WWE alongside his brother Penta, but Tony Khan extended his contract by adding injury time. The latter has been shining on RAW since his debut. Meanwhile, fans have expressed frustration as Fenix is neither utilized in AEW nor released.

Recently, AEW surprisingly released several stars who they had previously denied. Ricky Starks, Miro, and Malakai Black are the three stars who left the Jacksonville-based promotion a few days ago. Shockingly, The Absolute One has already debuted on NXT just after being released.

Trending

After these three releases, many expected Rey Fenix to be freed from his contract. A recent report claimed that the star was among the names that would be released. However, for unknown reasons, he was never released.

Recently, Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone took to Twitter to report that Tony and Rey Fenix are working on the release of the latter and that a decision will be made soon. It was also reported that Khan has been suggested to end the drama surrounding Fenix's contract status.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the International Champion is released by Tony Khan in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback