  • AEW
  Backstage AEW reaction to 9-time WWE champion's massive claim revealed - Reports

Backstage AEW reaction to 9-time WWE champion's massive claim revealed - Reports

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 25, 2025 01:10 GMT
Tony Khan is the AEW President and CEO
Tony Khan is the AEW President and CEO (Image via AEW's YouTube)

A renowned WWE legend recently made a massive claim regarding Tony Khan's AEW. Following his statement, a report has seemingly hinted at the backstage reaction from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question, who is a former nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion, is D-Von Dudley. He, alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, has been considered a pioneer of tag team wrestling, becoming one of the greatest teams of all time. Over the last few years, D-Von has been working in a backstage role for various companies, while wrestling on rare occasions.

In a recent interview, D-Von Dudley revealed that he had talks with Tony Khan to join AEW. However, the Dudleyville resident stated that he was only looking to become a producer, while Khan insisted that he also wanted him to wrestle, but he did not want to.

In a follow-up to D-Von's statement, a report by Fightful Select stated that a higher-up told them they were "shocked" to hear that. However, they did not elaborate on whether the company wanted him to compete in the ring. They concluded by saying it was the first time they had heard about it, but it didn't mean it was untrue.

D-Von Dudley does not see himself wrestling in WWE again

D-Von Dudley reunited with his longtime partner, Bubba Ray Dudley, in the ring recently. They squared off against their iconic rivals, The Hardys, for their TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships in a Tables match at TNA Bound for Glory, but were unsuccessful. When asked if they could have a match in WWE, Dudley ruled out the idea, saying that he does not see it coming.

“Look, six figures, or even almost close to seven figures, can make a man do anything. It can make him go back on his word quick. But I just don’t see it. I don’t see WWE doing that. So, therefore, you know, I’m going to leave it at that.”

Despite D-Von Dudley dismissing the idea for now, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion does extend Team 3-D an offer for one last dance in the future.

