  • home icon
  • WWE
  • D-Von Dudley
  • 9-time Tag Team Champion officially confirms his WWE in-ring career is over

9-time Tag Team Champion officially confirms his WWE in-ring career is over

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:07 GMT
A legendary tag team champion sets the record straight on his career (Image Credits: wwe.com)
A legendary tag team champion sets the record straight on his career (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE has dragged several wrestlers out of retirement for a big payday over the years. A former nine-time Tag Team Champion recently addressed whether he would entertain such an offer.

Ad

D-Von Dudley officially ended his over three-decade-long in-ring career when he and Bubba Ray Dudley teamed up for the last time at TNA Bound for Glory on October 12.

Team 3D unsuccessfully challenged The Hardy Boyz for the TNA World and NXT Tag Team Championships in a One Final Tables Match.

After the match, D-Von and Bubba handed over their wrestling boots to Jeff and Matt in a passing of the torch moment, while also confirming their retirement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Speaking on Dukes Loves Rasslin podcast, D-Von Dudley was asked whether he would get his boots back from The Hardys if WWE came knocking at his door.

The 53-year-old legend ruled out the idea, saying he doesn't think WWE would reach out to him anytime soon.

“Look, six figures, or even almost close to seven figures, can make a man do anything. It can make him go back on his word real quick. But I just don’t see it. I don’t see WWE doing that. So, therefore, you know, I’m going to leave it at that.”
Ad

D-Von thinks he would be tarnishing his legacy if he were to step back inside the squared circle again.

“I also feel that we did so well in this match to do it again, or to keep doing it again, is just going to be redundant. I don’t think we should. I think we should leave on this note, and that’s it.”
Ad
Ad

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley injured

During the conversation, D-Von Dudley revealed that he hurt his shoulder within the first 30 seconds of the match, trying to protect Matt Hardy.

"I actually jarred my shoulder coming down on the 3D in the first 30 seconds of the match. I jarred my shoulder trying to protect Matt instead of just falling flat on my back. I went to my side and came down on my elbow, which shot up into my shoulder to the point where the next day I couldn’t move my arm.”
Ad

With his in-ring career behind him, it will be interesting to see if D-Von will transition back into a backstage role. He previously served as a backstage producer for WWE.

Will Triple H bring him back in a new role? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Dukes Loves Rasslin podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications