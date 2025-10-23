9-time Tag Team Champion officially confirms his WWE in-ring career is over

WWE has dragged several wrestlers out of retirement for a big payday over the years. A former nine-time Tag Team Champion recently addressed whether he would entertain such an offer.D-Von Dudley officially ended his over three-decade-long in-ring career when he and Bubba Ray Dudley teamed up for the last time at TNA Bound for Glory on October 12.Team 3D unsuccessfully challenged The Hardy Boyz for the TNA World and NXT Tag Team Championships in a One Final Tables Match.After the match, D-Von and Bubba handed over their wrestling boots to Jeff and Matt in a passing of the torch moment, while also confirming their retirement.Speaking on Dukes Loves Rasslin podcast, D-Von Dudley was asked whether he would get his boots back from The Hardys if WWE came knocking at his door.The 53-year-old legend ruled out the idea, saying he doesn't think WWE would reach out to him anytime soon.“Look, six figures, or even almost close to seven figures, can make a man do anything. It can make him go back on his word real quick. But I just don’t see it. I don’t see WWE doing that. So, therefore, you know, I’m going to leave it at that.”D-Von thinks he would be tarnishing his legacy if he were to step back inside the squared circle again.“I also feel that we did so well in this match to do it again, or to keep doing it again, is just going to be redundant. I don’t think we should. I think we should leave on this note, and that’s it.”WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley injuredDuring the conversation, D-Von Dudley revealed that he hurt his shoulder within the first 30 seconds of the match, trying to protect Matt Hardy.&quot;I actually jarred my shoulder coming down on the 3D in the first 30 seconds of the match. I jarred my shoulder trying to protect Matt instead of just falling flat on my back. I went to my side and came down on my elbow, which shot up into my shoulder to the point where the next day I couldn’t move my arm.”With his in-ring career behind him, it will be interesting to see if D-Von will transition back into a backstage role. He previously served as a backstage producer for WWE.Will Triple H bring him back in a new role? Only time will tell.If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Dukes Loves Rasslin podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.