8-time WWE champion officially confirms he is bidding goodbye to wrestling after 33 years

Age is just a number in pro wrestling, at least that's what a WWE legend believes, as he prepares to ride off into the sunset this year.Eight-time WWE World Tag Team Champion and one-half of the Dudley Boyz, D-Von Dudley, recently opened up about his decision to have a final match.Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley will step into the ring together one last time as they challenge The Hardy Boyz for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Bound For Glory on October 12. The match is billed as D-Von Dudley's last hurrah.Ever since the announcement, fans and veterans alike have been a little skeptical about seeing him back in the ring due to his recent health struggles.Speaking on his YouTube channel, D-Von Dudley revealed that he always felt he never got the chance to have closure on his career when The Dudley Boyz' run with the Stamford-based promotion ended in 2016.&quot;Some of you are probably wondering, why am I doing this? Why am I doing this one more match? In 2016, when we [the Dudley Boyz] did our departure from the WWE, I still had some left in the tank. And although Bubba went out there and went to places like ROH, me, on the other hand, I was a producer backstage for WWE, and I did that for seven years, but there was always that itch that I felt that I had to scratch, and that was to get back in the ring and have my last match, whether it be by myself or representing one half of the greatest tag team in the history of this business, the Dudley Boyz. Team 3D.&quot; (From 1:07 to 1:52)He confirmed that his upcoming match would be the last of his 33-year-long wrestling career.&quot;We might be 24-time World Tag Team Champions now, but come Bound for Glory, we might be looking at 25. I have to say that now I felt is the right time to say goodbye to a sport that had been so good to me, to a sport that helped provide for me, helped feed my family, put food on the table, clothes on our back, a roof over our head. What better way than to say goodbye at TNA Bound for Glory?... I plan on having this one last match and then putting it behind me, and saying I had a great 33-year career in pro wrestling.&quot; (From 13:30 to 14:30)You can check out the clip below:Will D-Von Dudley wrestle in WWE again?D-Von Dudley last wrestled in WWE at SummerSlam 2016, where he and Bubba Ray lost to Sami Zayn and Neville.Despite being in the best possible shape at 52 years of age, D-Von doesn't think WWE would allow him to compete again due to its strict safety protocols.&quot;I don’t think the powers that be would let that happen. Because the way WWE is now, they go through so much to get somebody to a point where you have to prove that you’re healthy.&quot;However, there have been exceptions, with Goldberg being the most recent example of WWE allowing a 58-year-old part-timer to end his career on his terms.Regardless of where he wrestles, fans should be excited to see D-Von lace up his wrestling boots one final time.If you use quotes from the first part of the article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.