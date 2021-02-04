D-Von Dudley provides health update after suffering a stroke

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley (real name Devon Hughes) says he is almost back to full health after he suffered a stroke recently.

In November 2020, PW Insider reported that D-Von Dudley had not been working as a WWE producer for several weeks. The 48-year-old confirmed on his Table Talk podcast that he was dealing with some health issues but he did not elaborate on the situation.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, D-Von Dudley revealed that he is recovering from a stroke.

“I’m doing alright. I’m getting stronger and stronger each day. I was denying it and wasn’t saying anything before, but I’ll let it out now. I had a stroke and now I’m doing so much better. I’m back to my normal self almost.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Everyone at SK Wrestling wishes D-Von Dudley a full recovery.

D-Von Dudley’s current WWE role

Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley

The final match of D-Von Dudley’s WWE in-ring career came at SummerSlam 2016. He teamed with Bubba Ray Dudley in a losing effort against Neville and Sami Zayn on the PPV’s kickoff show.

D-Von Dudley has worked as a WWE producer since 2016. He can occasionally be seen in WWE Network documentaries and on WWE television in backstage segments.