  Former WWE Tag Team Champion can't wrestle anymore due to health issues, says Booker T

Former WWE Tag Team Champion can't wrestle anymore due to health issues, says Booker T

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 23, 2025 04:12 GMT
A legendary star has been advised not to wrestle again (Image Credits: wwe.com)
A legendary star has been advised not to wrestle again (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Not every wrestling promotion has strict health and safety protocols like WWE, which is why wrestlers often step out of retirement beyond a certain age outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Another legend set to don his wrestling boots again is none other than nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion, D-Von Dudley. However, Booker T is against the idea of seeing him step back inside the squared circle.

At Slammiversary, Bubba Ray Dudley rained on The Hardy Boyz's parade following their TNA Tag Team Championship win.

The ECW legend congratulated the two brothers and laid down a challenge to one last match on behalf of Team 3D (aka The Dudley Boyz). The match will take place at TNA Bound for Glory on October 12.

The announcement came as a surprise to many since D-Von Dudley has been inactive in the ring since last year due to health issues.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said there's no way D-Von Dudley would be able to compete in the ring, knowing he suffered a stroke in 2020 and underwent a spinal surgery in 2022.

“Let me tell you something, it’s not possible. D-Von, damn it, he just had a heart attack or a stroke not too long ago. He can’t work anymore. He’s done. He’s finished.”
The WCW veteran continued:

"Bubba Ray, look, man, these guys just don’t know when to let it go. That’s my thing,” he stated. “They just don’t know when to put it down. It’s over. Okay? (...) All that other stuff you was talking about, Jacy Jayne and Trick Williams, AJ Styles, all that stuff, that’s cool. But let’s forget about The Dudleys vs. The Hardys. Let’s just forget about it.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)
You can listen to the full podcast below:

youtube-cover
Will Booker T return to WWE for one last match?

Unlike others, Booker T has made it clear he has no interest in getting back in the ring anytime soon.

The 60-year-old WWE legend made it clear that he hasn't got the itch to come out of retirement.

"You had it. You've seen it. It's done. You know, I've no desire to go back out there in the middle of the ring and do that. I've no itch to scratch. I really don't. I had a great time throughout my career. Entertaining the fans was something that I loved to do. I really do. I loved going out there and entertaining those fans. But I'm a realist, and I know I'm not the same person that I was when I was 25, 35, or 40 in that aspect. I just want to be able to be remembered as Booker T the way he did it, which was at a very, very high level, man."
Booker T is happy working as a full-time commentator on WWE NXT.

