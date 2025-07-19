6-time WWE World Champion refuses to do a retirement tour!

John Cena might have unknowingly created a new WWE trend called the retirement tour, as veterans and industry legends are often asked about a final run similar to The Franchise Player's last run. Recently, Booker T refused to do a retirement tour.Booker T reached the top of wrestling promotions and broke barriers back in the day as an African American talent alongside his brother, Stevie Ray. Apart from multiple world and tag team title runs, the WWE Hall of Famer retired from wrestling a while back, but came out of retirement in his promotion against Zilla Fatu.Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling's Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time World Heavyweight Champion was asked about the possibility of a retirement tour in WWE. The 60-year-old veteran refused to do it and explained how he had done it all in the past and had no desire to do what he did a few decades ago.&quot;You had it. You've seen it. It's done. You know, I've no desire to go back out there in the middle of the ring and do that. I've no itch to scratch. I really don't. I had a great time throughout my career. Entertaining the fans was something that I loved to do. I really do. I loved going out there and entertaining those fans. I'm a realist, and I know I'm not the same person that I was when I was 25, 35, or 40 in that aspect. I just want to be able to be remembered as Booker T the way he did it, which was at a very, very high level, man,&quot; Booker said. (From 28:15 to 28:57)Booker T has high hopes for a real-life Bloodline member when he signs with WWEBooker T trained Zilla Fatu when the rising star decided to follow in his father's footsteps and has grown exponentially as an in-ring performer in the past few years. Fatu was one of the reasons why the Hall of Famer decided to step out of retirement for a Gauntlet match at Reality of Wrestling.Speaking on the same podcast, the 6-time World Champion not only thinks WWE will eventually sign Zilla Fatu, but the second-generation star will make more of an impact in the promotion than anyone's had in the past 30 years.&quot;I just talked to him about WWE and making that move, and one thing about this kid, he's not, you know, in a rush or anything to make it. But trust me, when he makes it, he's going to make the biggest impact that you have seen from any young star to come along in this business perhaps in the last 30 years,&quot; Booker said. [H/T - WrestlingInc] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt'll be interesting to see when Zilla Fatu makes it to the Stamford-based promotion.If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.