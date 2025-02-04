Booker T expects 25-year-old star to make more impact in WWE than anyone in the last 3 decades

Booker T has high hopes for a real-life Bloodline member and believes that he will make a massive impact in WWE—more so than anyone in the last three decades. Believe it or not, he's not talking about Jacob Fatu.

The multi-time world champion spoke about his pupil, the 25-year-old Zilla Fatu, on a recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast. For those who don't know, Zilla is the son of the late-great Umaga and is a real-life member of the Anoa'i family. The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Roman Reigns are his cousins. The upstart is training in Booker T's school, Reality of Wrestling.

Booker T, who has been a huge proponent of his student Zilla Fatu, said he expected him to make a bigger impact in WWE than anyone in the last thirty years.

"Zilla Fatu? He's gonna be primed for the WWE when he gets there," Booker T said. "I just talked to him about WWE and making that move, and one thing about this kid, he's not, you know, in a rush or anything to make it. But trust me, when he makes it, he's going to make the biggest impact that you have seen from any young star to come along in this business perhaps in the last 30 years." (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Booker T intends to get Zilla Fatu into WWE

It was only a few weeks ago when the Hall of Famer got into the ring with Zilla Fatu and pulled off a huge upset by beating his student. Even then, he knew the future was bright for The Main One.

On a previous episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he was going to do all that he could to get Zilla Fatu into WWE.

"My thing is this, we concentrate on Reality of Wrestling and our thing is I can’t think about anything other than trying to get that young man, Zilla, because he’s talent, get him to the next level, and the next level for me for Zilla, is the WWE. That’s his landing zone. That’s his safe zone, the WWE and his family. I really believe that (...) but I’m definitely going to try to get him all the way to the WWE and beyond, just because he’s family," said the Hall of Famer. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

With the support of an influential figure like Booker, who happens to run a training school that is a WWE associate, Zilla Fatu could soon sign with the global juggernaut.

