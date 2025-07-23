  • home icon
Former WWE champion announces he's retiring after last match in October 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 23, 2025 03:02 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

A beloved WWE Hall of Famer has made it official that he will compete in his retirement match at an upcoming event in October later this year. A few hours back in an interview, D-Von Dudley confirmed that TNA Bound for Glory 2025 would see him step back inside the squared circle for one last time before retiring for good.

D-Von is among the greatest tag team performers in history. Be it WWE, TNA, WCW, or their original stomping grounds, ECW, he and Bubba Ray have made a mark in every promotion they have worked for. However, as all good things come to an end, D-Von Dudley is now gearing up to say goodbye to the business.

In a recent chat with A2D Radio, Dudley stated that Bound for Glory 2025 would see him lace up his wrestling boots for the last time. He also added that he wouldn't go back on his word and that he was definitively retiring after the match.

"Yes, this will be my last time. I know a lot of people will say, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, all wrestlers say it’s gonna be their last time.’ No, this truly will be my last time," said D-Von Dudley. (42:00 - 42:10)
Bubba Ray confronted The Hardy Boyz at Slammiversary 2025 after the latter became the TNA Tag Team Champions. Though D-Von Dudley wasn't present at the event, Ray laid out the challenge for Bound for Glory on both of their behalves.

D-Von Dudley says WWE won't allow him to wrestle again

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von Dudley spoke about how he is unlikely to ever wrestle again in WWE, as the company wouldn't clear him. The nine-time tag team champion explained that the promotion took several precautions and doesn't let athletes step inside the ring unless they are perfectly healthy to compete.

"I don’t think the powers that be would let that happen. Because the way WWE is now, they go through so much to get somebody to a point where you have to prove that you’re healthy. I mean, there’s guys that have a cracked rib, and they gotta go through hell and back to try to get the okay to be able to come back," D-Von Dudley said.
It's safe to say that as TNA builds for Bound for Glory 2025, D-Von Dudley could make several appearances for the company before the show on October 12.

Edited by Harish Raj S
