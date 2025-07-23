9-time champion confirms his WWE career is over; won't be allowed to wrestle again 

A WWE legend has made it clear that he might not step inside the ring again in the company, as the &quot;powers that be&quot; would not clear him to wrestle. In a recent chat, D-Von Dudley, who has won the tag team titles nine times with Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, stated that it wasn't easy to get cleared by the company's medical team.Dudley hasn't competed in over a year, with his last match going down in April 2024. However, it's all but confirmed that he would return for a huge match later this year at Bound for Glory 2025 in October, where he and Bully Ray would face the newly-crowned TNA Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz.However, when asked about potentially competing in WWE again in a chat with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von Dudley replied that that ship might have sailed for good. The veteran performer opened up about how the promotion was extra cautious now and wouldn't clear someone until they were fully assured of their condition.&quot;I don’t think the powers that be would let that happen. Because the way WWE is now, they go through so much to get somebody to a point where you have to prove that you’re healthy. I mean, there’s guys that have a cracked rib, and they gotta go through hell and back to try to get the okay to be able to come back,&quot; said D-Von Dudley. (H/T - ChrisVanVliet)D-Von Dudley is open to a producing role in WWEElsewhere in the chat, Dudley stated that he would be keen on returning to WWE in a backstage role. The wrestling veteran, who worked as a producer for the company from 2016-2023, added that he would love to now join Triple H's team.&quot;I would do it again. I’ve never worked with Triple H in that part of the business, but yes, I would come back as a producer and I would do it again. I spent seven good years as a producer in WWE, had a great time, and great moments. But there was always that urge to get back into the ring and to do something one more time,&quot; he added.It remains to be seen what lies ahead for D-Von Dudley, as a person of his experience is sure to shine as a producer/coach in the business.